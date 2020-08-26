Man clocked at 155 mph during chase arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Georgia man is in custody after Nebraska State Patrol troopers said he drove more than 155 mph during a brief chase near Lincoln.

The patrol said 33-year-old Jamell Martinez, of Hinesville, Ga., was arrested early Monday.

The chase began after a trooper clocked Martinez going 128 mph on Interstate 80 near the downtown Lincoln exit.

The patrol says the driver sped up when the trooper began the pursuit.

Within about 10 minutes, troopers were able to deploy stop sticks and the vehicle came to a stop near the Millard exit.

Martinez faces possible charges of suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and traffic violations.

