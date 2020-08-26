Advertisement

McGregor: Police look for 2 men after attempted ATM break-in

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor Police Department is looking for information after two men attempted to break into an ATM machine.

Police say the crime happened around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday at The First National Bank at U.S. Highway 84 and Bosque Lane.

Officers arrived minutes after the ATM's alarm was set off and found an abandoned 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck along with the ATM.

A large part of the machine's door was damaged and pulled away, police said.  

Two pry bars and a large chain attached to the bumper of the pickup were also left behind.

The incident was caught on camera.  

Surveillance footage shows two men backing the truck up to the machine, hooking a chain to the front of it, and then pulling the door partially open.

The fled after failing to gain entry.

Both suspects wore gloves, hooded sweatshirts and face coverings.

Police said bank officials told them it would cost $80,000 for a new ATM.

The pickup truck, police determined had been reported stolen out of Waco.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call McGregor police at (254) 840-2855.

