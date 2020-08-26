Advertisement

Mexican economy shrank 18.7% in 2nd quarter

Mexico’s economy contracted 18.7% in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on most activities in the country.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s economy contracted 18.7% in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on most activities in the country.

Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography said Wednesday that gross domestic product also plunged 17.1% from what it had been in the first three months of the year.

The ugly numbers were expected.

Mexico suspended much of its economic activity and urged people to stay at home beginning in late March. Parts of the economy gradually began to reopen in June.

Mexico’s economy was already in recession before the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

