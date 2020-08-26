No sweat: Dick’s crushes 2Q as consumers focus on fitness

(AP) - At home workouts and outdoor athletic activities are shaping up to be good business for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The retailer’s second-quarter results easily beat Wall Street’s expectations as consumers continue to focus on health and wellness while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the quarter, Dick’s earned $276.8 million, or $3.12 per share.

Stripping out one-time costs, the Coraopolis, Pa.-based company earned $3.21 per share.

That handily topped the $1.24 per share analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.

Revenue totaled $2.71 billion, which surpassed Wall Street’s estimate of $2.51 billion.

