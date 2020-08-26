Advertisement

Oil industry shuts platforms, rigs, refineries before storm

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The energy industry is bracing for catastrophic storm surges and winds as Hurricane Laura cuts a dangerous path toward the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana.

Oil and gas producers have evacuated more than half of the platforms and nearly all the rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.

Companies are shutting down refineries in the storm’s path.

More than half of U.S. refining capacity is built along the Gulf Coast, where the storm is heading.

Experts say hurricanes can attack the entire energy infrastructure, and the aggregate damage can be challenging to overcome.

