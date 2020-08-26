Olson, Semien homer as A’s cruise to 10-3 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Matt Olson and Marcus Semien connected on two-run homers, Stephen Piscotty lined a bases-clearing double, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 Tuesday night.

Tony Kemp scored three runs without hitting a ball out of the infield. Olson put the AL West-leading A’s ahead for good at 3-1 in the fourth inning with his 10th homer.

Piscotty’s three-run double in the seventh came after Texas reliever Ian Gibaut forced home two runs with a walk and the fourth hit-batter of the game when he plunked Mark Canha.

