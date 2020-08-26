Remains from Japan mass grave suggest epidemic in 1800s

TOKYO (AP) - Archaeologists in Japan have dug up the remains of more than 1,500 people, many of them believed to have died in an epidemic, at a 19th century mass grave that is being excavated for a city development project.

Officials at the Osaka City Cultural Properties Association studying the remains say they believe they are of young people who died in the late 1800s.

They say the findings will provide valuable details about people at that time, including their burial traditions.

Experts found signs of cremation as well as coffins containing several bodies stacked inside.

Many of the remains showed signs of lesions on the limbs, indicating a possible epidemic.

