Three more Bell County residents die of COVID-19

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Three more Bell County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, the Bell County Public Health District reported Wednesday afternoon.

The deaths increased the virus’ toll in the county to 38.

Health officials reported 27 new cases of the virus Wednesday, increasing the total to 4,600.

Of the total, 3,807 patients have recovered.

