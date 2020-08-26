Advertisement

Victim of June shooting dies in local hospital

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Temple police are now investigating a murder after the victim a shooting in June died at a local hospital.

Timothy Drabick, 59, was shot early in the morning of June 14 in the 2300 block of South 55th Street.

He died on July 28 at Scott & White Medical Center, Temple police spokesman Chris Christoff said late Wednesday afternoon.

“Initial investigations have determined that Drabick was the victim of foul play, and as such the status of the case is now murder,” Christoff said.

No arrests have been made.

