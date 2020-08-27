Baylor football team marches across campus protesting police shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of the Baylor football team walked across campus Thursday afternoon protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wis.

The shooting has sparked protests, including some that spread to sports.

The shooting left Blake paralyzed.

The players wore masks and walked alongside one another in the street wearing black practice shirts and shorts.

Some players held up signs during the walk, which started at the Simpson Center and ended at Rosenbalm Fountain.

Baylor Football Team Protest LIVE: Darby Brown KWTX was live on campus as the Baylor Football Team gathered for a peaceful protest against the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Posted by KWTX News 10 on Thursday, August 27, 2020

