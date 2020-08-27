Advertisement

Belton: City awarded $750,000 grant for Heritage Park addition improvements

A rendering showing the expanded park. (City of Belton)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Thursday awarded the City of Belton a $750,000 grant for improvements to an 84-acre addition to Heritage Park.

Last fall the Belton City Council approved a master plan for the 84-acre addition after the city purchased the tract, which used to be the Leon Valley Golf Course, in 2018.

The state funds will help cover the $4.3 million cost of the first phase of the improvement project, which includes a new roadway, a concrete trail, pavilion renovations, a dog park, a floating dock, a kayak launch, landscaping and retention ponds.

“This is what we hoped for when we purchased the parkland,” Belton Mayor Marion Grayson said.

“The development of this new area of Heritage Park is going to benefit generations of families.”

