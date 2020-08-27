Advertisement

BU student tests positive for COVID-19, fraternity suspended after off-campus parties

At least one Baylor student has tested positive for COVID-19 and a fraternity has been suspended after two large off-campus gatherings over the weekend. (Baylor University photo/file)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least one Baylor University student has tested positive for COVID-19 and a fraternity has been suspended after two large off-campus gatherings over the weekend, despite stern warnings from school officials and stepped-up off-campus patrols by university police officers.

“Just this weekend we received reports of two off-campus parties at residences near campus and have since learned that a student at one of these gatherings has tested positive for COVID-19,” Vice President for Student Life Kevin Jackson said in a message to students.

“We strongly encourage anyone who was at one of these gatherings to immediately self-quarantine and seek testing through Baylor Health Services.”

“Investigations since last weekend have resulted in several students being placed in an interim suspension status and the overall suspension of a student organization,” Jackson said.

“I understand these actions may seem harsh, but there is too much at stake to let the actions of a few negatively impact the health and well-being of our entire campus.”

Waco officers responded to reports loud campus-area parties on Aug. 20 at 1513 Wood Ave. and on Aug 22 at 1425 James Ave, Officer Garen Bynum confirmed Thursday.

No citations were issued in either case, he said.

The gatherings resulted in the suspension of Baylor’s Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity, the school’s student newspaper, The Lariat, reported Thursday.

University spokeswoman Lori Fogelman declined to confirm the suspension Thursday, but directed KWTX to the school’s Fraternity and Sorority Life website, which shows FIJI to be inactive.

The International Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta, however, did confirm the suspension.

The Baylor chapter was placed “on a temporary suspension upon learning of allegations that members of the chapter violated local and state COVID-19 regulations and guidelines from the Baylor University administration,” Executive Director Rob Caudill said in an email.

“This temporary measure is intended to halt chapter activity while an investigation takes place. This action was taken simultaneously with similar temporary action by Baylor University.”

The university’s COVID-19 dashboard, which provides data about students, faculty, staff and contractors, showed 171 positive tests over the past seven days Thursday and a total of 369 positive cases since Aug. 1.

Classes resumed on campus Monday.

“Almost all positive COVID-19 cases we are experiencing come from activities and interactions among students who live off-campus,” Jackson said.

“We are especially concerned with social gatherings that exceed the city restriction of no more than 10 individuals and interactions that do not follow protective health practices. It just takes one person who has COVID-19 to spread the virus among an entire group of people within social gatherings,” he said.

On Tuesday Waco-McLennan County Health District officials reported 74 new cases of the virus involving residents ranging in age from 11 to 29 and on Wednesday they reported 70 cases of the virus involving residents who range in age from 18 to 29.

Officials said Wednesday it’s too early to say whether the jump in cases involving younger residents is related to the return of students to university, college and public school campuses.

Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone reiterated the importance of adhering to Waco’s restriction on gatherings of more than 10 people in her weekly message to students, faculty and staff on Thursday.

She also added a caveat about church services.

“Also, if you plan to attend church on Sunday, many of Waco’s churches follow less stringent COVID-19 protective measures. We ask that you follow Baylor rules while worshipping not only for your ongoing protection, but for that of our local residents, many of whom are at high-risk for the virus,” she wrote.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

