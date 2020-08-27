Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 200
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KWTX) - The number of Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 who’ve died rose to more than 200 Thursday.
The Bell County Public Health District reported a 39th death Thursday afternoon.
The district also reported 41 new cases of the virus, raising the total to 4,641.
Navarro County reported its 22nd death.
The county has a total of 1,068 confirmed cases, 149 of which are active.
Sixteen patients were hospitalized Thursday.
