Dog chomps down on fiber optic cable
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Miss. (AP) - A curious dog got hold of a fiber optic cable that ran between two county buildings in Mississippi and chewed it to pieces.
Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten told the Enterprise-Journal on Wednesday that the cables connected a courthouse and a nearby Justice Court building.
Wroten says the culprit was not caught in the act.
He says the county could seek damages of about $7,000 from the dog’s owner if they could identify the troublemaker.
Wroten’s office spent $4,000 to fix the wire but it failed.
County supervisors voted Tuesday to spend an additional $3,600 to get a new cable.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.