Hazmat team responds after suspicious letter arrives at local IRS office

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A Waco Fire Department Hazmat team responded Thursday after what was described as a suspicious letter arrived at the local Internal Revenue Service Office.

The department’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive or CBRNE team was dispatched at around 11:50 a.m. Thursday to the office at 6801 Sanger Ave., just off State Highway 6.

The team tested and then opened the envelope and found no hazardous contents, officials said.

Waco police are investigating.

