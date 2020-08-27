Advertisement

Hazmat team responds after suspicious letter arrives at local IRS office

A Waco Fire Department Hazmat team responded after what was described as a suspicious letter arrived at the local Internal Revenue Service Office.
A Waco Fire Department Hazmat team responded after what was described as a suspicious letter arrived at the local Internal Revenue Service Office.(Bill Gowdy)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A Waco Fire Department Hazmat team responded Thursday after what was described as a suspicious letter arrived at the local Internal Revenue Service Office.

The department’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive or CBRNE team was dispatched at around 11:50 a.m. Thursday to the office at 6801 Sanger Ave., just off State Highway 6.

The team tested and then opened the envelope and found no hazardous contents, officials said.

Waco police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BU student tests positive for COVID-19, fraternity suspended after off-campus parties

Updated: moments ago
|
By Drake Lawson
At least one Baylor student has tested positive for COVID-19 and a fraternity has been suspended after two large off-campus gatherings over the weekend.

Our Town

Belton: City awarded $750,000 grant for Heritage Park addition improvements

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The City of Belton was awarded a $750,000 state grant Thursday for improvements to an 84-acre addition to Heritage Park.

Our Town

Killeen: Woman caught on camera stealing items from vehicles

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Killeen police are looking for a woman who was caught on camera stealing items from vehicles.

Our Town

Lorena: Police make quick arrest after series of vehicle break-ins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Lorena police made a quick arrest after several residents reported vehicle break-ins.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Local Salvation Army volunteers join hurricane relief effort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two Waco Salvation Army volunteers left Thursday morning to join the relief effort after Hurricane Laura roared ashore near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

News

Her daughter is in ICU, but this local teacher is still connected with her students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas teacher who’s providing virtual instruction remains connected with her students even while her own daughter is in intensive care with a serious infection.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 curve slowly flattens, but not all signs are favorable

Updated: 3 hours ago
The increase in new COVID-19 cases in Central Texas is slowing, but the virus claimed three more lives, the area case count rose to more than 15,000, and local officials expressed concern Wednesday about the impact of the return of students to campus, regulations that permit bars that serve food to reopen, and the arrival of hundreds of hurricane evacuees.

Our Town

Valley Mills: School district prepares for new school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Earley
Valley Mills ISD students head back to school September 8.The superintendent says about 85 percent plan to attend in person and 15 percent online.

News

Police identify Central Texas motorcyclist killed in highway collision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Police Thursday identified a Central Texas motorcyclist who died in a highway collision.

News

Her daughter is in PICU, but this local teacher is still teaching her students from the hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago