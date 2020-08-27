Here Comes The Heat...Again...Heat Advisory Starts Friday

There is a chance for a few lingering showers in Central Texas tonight in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Laura is moving to the northeast and taking the winds and rain with it. Tonight stays warm and muggy with temperatures only getting down into the upper 70s and low 80s. We will be on the hot and dry side of the storm and the heat and humidity really take over tomorrow and for the weekend.

A heat advisory goes into effect for Friday and Saturday as temperatures in the afternoons could feel like 105-100 degrees each day. We won’t be breaking any records when it comes to the heat, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be bad. It’s a good idea to keep water close by to stay hydrated through the weekend....and into next week.

Next week the heat looks to continue for the first few days but we have some question marks on the forecast starting Tuesday...some models bring in a cold front, others stop it short of getting here....will it get here?! Only time will tell and it’s something we will be tracking (& hoping for) in the upcoming days. For now, let’s prepare for the worst and keep things in the mid and upper 90s next week.

