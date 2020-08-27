Advertisement

Hurricane Laura: How you can help

Organizations and agencies are gearing up to help after Hurricane Laura roared ashore as a dangerous Category 4 storm near Cameron, La.
Organizations and agencies are gearing up to help after Hurricane Laura roared ashore as a dangerous Category 4 storm near Cameron, La.(Source: KPLC)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Organizations and agencies are gearing up to help after Hurricane Laura roared ashore as a dangerous Category 4 storm near Cameron, La., the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

How you can help:

AMERICARES:  The Connecticut-based health-focused relief organization provides medicine, vaccines and medical supplies to assist safety net health centers damaged by the storm. Donations may be made online.

AMERICAN RED CROSS:  The Red Cross is already in the storm zone.  You may make a $10 donation simply by texting LAURA to 90999.  Other donations may be made online and you can also check online for volunteer opportunities.

PROJECT HOPE:  The six-decade-old organization will provide assistance to healthcare workers and health systems.  You may donate online.

SALVATION ARMY:  Volunteers from Central Texas and around the U.S. are deploying to help.  You may donate online to support their efforts.

Hurricane information:

Information from the State of Louisiana.

Information from FEMA.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Links

COVID-19 in Central Texas county-by-county

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
Latest COVID-19 case counts.

Links

08.24.20: Red Cross volunteers needed

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
The local American Red Cross chapter has been activated to help with the storms threatening the Gulf Coast and volunteers are needed.

Links

COVID-19 information, links and resources

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT
|
By Staff
We’ve compiled links to resources and included two interactive maps that you can use to track the spread of the new coronavirus.

Links

Who’s hiring

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
KWTX is showcasing some of the jobs available in Central Texas

Latest News

Links

Temple small business grant program

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
The City of Temple has partnered with United Way and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to create a small business grant program in an effort to retain jobs and keep local businesses afloat.

Links

Nursing home residents seek pen pals

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Facebook post Monday afternoon from Hillcrest Medical Lodge is starting to go viral after the nursing home posted pictures of residents asking for pen pals.

Links

GoFundMe information for family of local couple who died of COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT
The adult children of a Central Texas couple who died after contracting the novel coronavirus are urging people to take the virus seriously.

Links

06.09.20: McLennan County election safety video

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
McLennan County election officials have put together a video that shows the precautions that will be taken to protect both voters and poll workers.

Links

Upcoming blood drives

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
The latest information on upcoming blood drives.

Links

Restaurant Report Card for May 21, 2020

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
Open food containers and an oily floor caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.