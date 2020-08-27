Hurricane Laura: How you can help

Organizations and agencies are gearing up to help after Hurricane Laura roared ashore as a dangerous Category 4 storm near Cameron, La., the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

How you can help:

AMERICARES: The Connecticut-based health-focused relief organization provides medicine, vaccines and medical supplies to assist safety net health centers damaged by the storm. Donations may be made online.

AMERICAN RED CROSS: The Red Cross is already in the storm zone. You may make a $10 donation simply by texting LAURA to 90999. Other donations may be made online and you can also check online for volunteer opportunities.

PROJECT HOPE: The six-decade-old organization will provide assistance to healthcare workers and health systems. You may donate online.

SALVATION ARMY: Volunteers from Central Texas and around the U.S. are deploying to help. You may donate online to support their efforts.

Hurricane information:

Information from the State of Louisiana.

Information from FEMA.

