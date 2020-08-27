Killeen: Woman caught on camera stealing items from vehicles
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police are looking for a woman who was caught on camera stealing items from vehicles early Wednesday morning in the Heritage Oaks neighborhood.
The heavyset woman with short hair was wearing a face mask, a short sleeve shirt and has a tattoo on her left arm.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.