Killeen: Woman caught on camera stealing items from vehicles

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police are looking for a woman who was caught on camera stealing items from vehicles early Wednesday morning in the Heritage Oaks neighborhood.

The heavyset woman with short hair was wearing a face mask, a short sleeve shirt and has a tattoo on her left arm.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

