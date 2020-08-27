Advertisement

Lorena: Police make quick arrest after series of vehicle break-ins

Anthony Joseph Nasuti, 36, of Austin, remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police made a quick arrest after several residents reported vehicle break-ins on Monday.

A credit card and other personal property was taken.

Officers tracked down a suspect the same day.

Anthony Joseph Nasuti, 36, of Austin, remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 charged with three counts of burglary of a vehicle and four counts of credit card abuse, according to online records.

