Masks imposed on Paris; 20% of France in virus red zone

A family wearing protective face masks walk along the Champs Elysee, with Arc de Triomphe in background, in Paris.
A family wearing protective face masks walk along the Champs Elysee, with Arc de Triomphe in background, in Paris.(Source: AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS (AP) - Coronavirus is actively circulating in about 20% of France’s regions and masks will now be required for everyone in Paris.

But the French government still is determined to reopen schools next week, get workers back on the job and kick off the Tour de France cycling race on Saturday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged local authorities to impose new restrictions to slow infections and prevent another economically devastating national lockdown.

The rising cases this summer, attributed mostly to family vacations, came earlier than authorities expected.

France is now seeing more than 50 positive tests per 100,000 people in Paris, Marseille and other areas.(AP) -

