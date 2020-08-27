Mexia: Mom hopes for the best as daughter returns to the classroom

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) – As Mexia ISD students headed back to school on Thursday, one mother said she is hoping for the best as her daughter returns to the classroom.

Rebecca Richardson’s daughter is a Mexia High School sophomore.

Richardson left the decision about whether to return to the classroom to her daughter, who opted for in-person instruction.

She said her daughter was disappointed to miss out on part of her freshman year.

Richardson’s daughter is also an athlete, and she said going back in-person was part of being able to play sports.

Currently, she is playing volleyball and running cross country.

So far, Richardson said they’ve only gone to away games, but she said its obvious schools are looking out for the safety of players and people watching.

“I have faith that Mexia has a plan in place too,” Richardson said.

“Obviously we can’t fix the inevitable, because ultimately we still go to the grocery store, we have to go places.”

Richardson said Mexia ISD has been very communicative about all of its decisions, and has answered all her calls and emails when she had questions.

Earlier this week, Richardson said there was a Zoom meeting for the high school to go over the return to learn plan and answer any questions.

While Richardson knows her daughter could get sick, but he said they are taking precautions.

“I tell her, your mask is just like putting on your socks and shoes these days, it goes everywhere with you,” Richardson said.

Mexia ISD’s return to learn plan is on the district website, and details about social distancing, masks and the other TEA recommendations.

