NHL puts off 2 days of playoff games amid injustice protests

(AP) - The NHL has postponed the next two days of playoff games, a joint decision reached by the league and the NHL Players’ Association made after members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone the playing of games.

There has been criticism from Black players who said the league was slow to acknowledge the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The players’ decision was spurred by members of the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights, who were preparing to sit out their games in protest, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said.

Shattenkirk said players were particularly influenced by Vegas forward Ryan Reaves, who is Black.

