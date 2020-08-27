Advertisement

NHL puts off 2 days of playoff games amid injustice protests

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NHL has postponed the next two days of playoff games, a joint decision reached by the league and the NHL Players’ Association made after members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone the playing of games.

There has been criticism from Black players who said the league was slow to acknowledge the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The players’ decision was spurred by members of the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights, who were preparing to sit out their games in protest, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said.

Shattenkirk said players were particularly influenced by Vegas forward Ryan Reaves, who is Black.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baylor football team marches across campus protesting police shooting

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin and Darby Brown
Members of the Baylor football team walked across campus Thursday afternoon protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Puppy Picks

2020 PUPPY PICKS: Jasmine, Week 1

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Jasmine wasted no time deciding who would win between Salado and Troy in the first week of the 2020 high school football regular season.

Marquee Matchup

WEEK 1: Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Salado Eagles and Troy Trojans will be the featured teams in the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup for the first week of the 2020 high school football regular season.

Sports

Veteran area broadcaster, coach, sports fan dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
Butch Henry, for years a sports broadcaster, play-by-play announcer, coach and supporter of Little Leagues in Central Texas, has died.

Latest News

News

Local high school football player critically injured when train strikes SUV

Updated: 22 hours ago
A local high school football player was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday after a train struck the SUV he was driving.

Sports

Baylor hands out first set of single-digit numbers

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Baylor Bears announced single-digit jersey number assignments to five players Tuesday, including a number that’s believed to never have been worn by a Baylor football player in the past.

Sports

COVID-19 fallout forces Bosqueville into opening-week bye

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The anticipation for the 2020 season is unlike anything coaches, players and fans have ever felt before, and it has plenty to do with the effects of the coronavirus.

Sports

COVID-19 fallout forces Bosqueville into opening-week bye

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT

Sports

George, Leonard help Clippers push Mavericks to brink of elimination

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard scored 35 and 32 points, respectively, Montrezl Harrel added a double-double, and the Los Angeles Clippers smashed the Dallas Mavericks 154-111 in Game 5 of their Western Conference quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night.

Sports

Olson, Semien homer as A’s cruise to 10-3 win over Rangers

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Matt Olson and Marcus Semien connected on two-run homers, Stephen Piscotty lined a bases-clearing double, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 Tuesday night.