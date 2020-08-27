Advertisement

Police look for 2 suspects in string of local storage unit break-ins

A surveillance image of one of the two suspects.
A surveillance image of one of the two suspects.(Killeen Police Dept.)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance images Thursday of two suspects in a series of storage facility break-ins in Killeen.

The burglars broke into an unspecified number of storage units late Tuesday night in the 4600 block of East Rancier Avenue in Killeen and stole property, police said.

The two burglars arrived in a white pickup with a black stripe along the bottom, which may be a Chevrolet.

One of the burglars has a thin build and had a hood over his head and tattoos on his arms and legs.

The second has a buzz-style haircut and a thin mustache or goatee.

He also has tattoos on both arms.

Storage Shed Burglaries

The Killeen Police is asking for your help identifying a suspect in a string of storage shed burglaries On 08/25/20 around 11:00 PM, a series of burglaries was committed in the 4600 block of E Rancier Ave. It was reported multiple storage units were entered and property was stolen. Surveillance video shows two males arriving in a white pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet with a black stripe along the bottom of the passenger side with a portion missing from the back extended cab to the wheel well. The first male appears to be thinly built with a hood over his head. The male has tattoos down both arms and on his legs. The second male has a buzz type hair cut and appears to be white or Hispanic with a thin mustache or goatee. The male has tattoos on both arms. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this string of Burglaries, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

