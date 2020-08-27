Police look for 2 suspects in string of local storage unit break-ins

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance images Thursday of two suspects in a series of storage facility break-ins in Killeen.

The burglars broke into an unspecified number of storage units late Tuesday night in the 4600 block of East Rancier Avenue in Killeen and stole property, police said.

The two burglars arrived in a white pickup with a black stripe along the bottom, which may be a Chevrolet.

One of the burglars has a thin build and had a hood over his head and tattoos on his arms and legs.

The second has a buzz-style haircut and a thin mustache or goatee.

He also has tattoos on both arms.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

