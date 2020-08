WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police responded to a report of a shooting late Thursday afternoon in a Waco neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at around 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North 24th Street.

The crime scene appeared to be in the backyard of a home.

Police confirmed a woman was shot, but didn’t immediately provide further details.

