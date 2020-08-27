Restaurant Report Card for August 27, 2020

(KWTX) - Rosa’s Café at 1110 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got a 90 on a recent inspection.

The health inspector observed cleaner stored with the bags of all-purpose flour.

The kitchen had broken containers that needed to be replaced.

Lots of folks enjoy chucky salsa, but no one want pieces of plastic mixed in with their salsa.

The soda spigots and areas around them were moldy.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop-Waco at 215 South University Parks Dr. in Waco got a 97 on a recent inspection.

The inspection report noted, the knives were not stored properly and the employees needed a trash can by the hand-washing sink.

Common Grounds at 1311 South 5th St. in Waco got a 96 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, boxes of milk products were stored in the wrong place.

They should be kept at least six inches off the floor and the food handlers did not have credentials to work in the kitchen.

After bad marks on the inspection, they now have the proper paperwork.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to 3 West Ale House & Grill on Honeysuckle in Temple.

Here’s an interesting twist for the taste buds, the lamb burger with picked red onions and feta cheese.

It’s the restaurant’s version of the Greek burger.

So what goes great with a burger?

Beer.

If you don’t know which one you want, you can try restaurant’s beer tasting.

During this time of COVID, patrons are paying more attention to who is not wearing a mask.

Per local orders, a “mask required” sign was on door and all staff following the guidelines.

