Return to Learn: Valley Mills ISD prepares for new school year

Valley Mills ISD students head back to school September 8. The superintendent says about 85 percent plan to attend in person and 15 percent online.(KWTX)
By Justin Earley
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Valley Mills ISD students head back to school September 8.

The superintendent says about 85 percent plan to attend in person and 15 percent online.

District officials set the September 8 date to make sure hot spots were delivered on time, to help with WiFi for at-home students.

Those headed back in person must wear masks from fourth grade up, and the layout has been spaced out to maintain social distancing.

But Superintendent Mike Kelly wants everyone headed back in person to remember one very important thing.

"I just want to make sure we have that understanding that if students are not feeling well or have those COVID19 symptoms in the morning, please just keep them home. Give us a call and we'll make sure they're educated online. I think that is the key going into this school year," Kelly said.

Kelly says the district also has strict sanitization precautions in place, and a plan for notifying parents if a COVID19 case appears at the school.

Thursday is the last day of registration.

To see our entire interview with Superintendent Kelly covering everything from the sports schedule to cafeteria precautions, visit the KWTX Facebook page.

