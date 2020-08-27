Advertisement

Salado: Women collect donations for hurricane victims

Two Salado women are collecting donations to help victims of Hurricane Laura, which slammed ashore early Thursday in Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 storm.
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) -- Two women from Salado are collecting donations to help victims of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

Brittany Janes of Rising Above Equine and Kelley Whitis of Casa Linda Ranch said their initial instinct was to help rescue horses in the path of the storm.

However, a full-scale rescue mission proved difficult.

“I kept offering my services but I was five hours away,” Janes said.

“So I couldn’t really jump on the ball to help get any horses out of there.”

Janes instead opened up her boarding facility to house evacuated horses.

Rising Above Equine is now caring for about a dozen evacuated horses.

Janes and Whitis are now collecting hay and feed for animals in the storm-damaged areas as well as clothes, water, and other supplies for residents.

The two said they will leave Sunday for Lake Charles, La.

They said they are working with the volunteer Cajun Navy to get the supplies to the right people.

“People are just there to help,” Whitis said.

“They’re there to help animals, they’re there to help people. It’s overwhelming at times seeing how many people have come together in a time of crisis.”

They said among many things, they are still in need of chainsaws and other power tools to help remove debris and tree limbs from roadways.

Anyone wanting to donate items can contact risingaboveequine@gmail.com or call 608-774-7349

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

