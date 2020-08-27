Advertisement

Sean Penn ups fight against COVID-19 with relief expansion

Sean Penn is expanding his fight against the coronavirus.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Sean Penn is expanding his fight against the coronavirus by continuing to grow his testing and relief efforts in the U.S.

The Oscar winner’s disaster relief organization CORE has gone from providing 6,500 tests in a couple weeks to now administering more than 1.3 million within a five-month span.

The organization started at four sites in Los Angeles, but currently operates 32 locations, including some in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and New Orleans.

CORE has grown to 900 staff and volunteers since late March.

It has been testing an average of 15,000 people per day in Los Angeles since May 26, CORE officials said

