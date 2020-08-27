Advertisement

Stocks climb after Fed says rates may stay low for longer

Stocks edged further into record heights on Wall Street Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks edged further into record heights on Wall Street Thursday after the Federal Reserve made a major overhaul to its strategy, one that could keep interest rates low for longer.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after earlier veering through a jumbled day of trading.

Prices for stocks, bonds and gold made several U-turns after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a highly anticipated speech, where he essentially said the Fed may continue efforts to prop up the economy even if inflation rises above its target level of 2%, as long as it had been weak before then. Long-term Treasury yields rose.

