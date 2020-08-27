Advertisement

Trump plans verbal offensive against Biden

President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech will be a hard-hitting verbal offensive against his Democratic opponent in which he’ll call Joe Biden “an empty shell of a candidate, a Trojan horse of a candidate.”
President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech will be a hard-hitting verbal offensive against his Democratic opponent in which he’ll call Joe Biden “an empty shell of a candidate, a Trojan horse of a candidate.”(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech will be a hard-hitting verbal offensive against his Democratic opponent in which he’ll call Joe Biden “an empty shell of a candidate, a Trojan horse of a candidate.”

Standing at the White House to accept his party’s presidential nomination, Mr. Trump will say that his administration has spent the past four years reversing the “damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” according to excerpts released first to Politico and later by the Trump campaign.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas,” Mr. Trump is to say in remarks addressing the economy and trade, immigration, crime, a rising threat from China and his own response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that’s not because they don’t have one. It’s because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

Mr. Trump’s address will be hard-hitting because his aides claim the media’s coverage of the GOP convention has filtered out comments criticizing Biden’s policies.

Not all of the speech will have a negative tone. He is also to say, “The Republican Party goes forward united, determined and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people.”

“This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge and lifted us to the summit of human endeavor.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

What virus? At GOP’s convention, pandemic is largely ignored

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With President Donald Trump fighting for reelection, GOP organizers designed a Republican National Convention this week that aims to put the pandemic behind.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Pence presses a distorted case on economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Boak, Hope Yen and Calvin Woodward
Vice President Mike Pence and fellow Republicans pressed a distorted case Wednesday that President Donald Trump took over a moribund economy from Barack Obama and supercharged it.

Weather

Trump to visit storm-hit Louisiana and Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he will visit the Gulf Coast this weekend to tour damage from one of the fiercest hurricanes to hit the United States.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: GOP taps distortions to heap praise on Trump

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Josh Boak, Hope Yen and Calvin Woodward
Eric Trump echoed falsehoods of his father, Melania Trump credited her husband with a dubious religious first, and the president's economic adviser wholly distorted the conditions Donald Trump inherited as Republicans stepped up to praise him at their national convention Tuesday.

Latest News

Politics

Harris will be Democrats’ main counter to Trump on Thursday

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans a Thursday speech condemning President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics

Heal the country? Disease specialists running for Congress

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A background in science, specifically a background in the science of infectious disease and epidemiology, may not spring to mind as a key selling point for candidates hoping to land a seat in Congress.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP distort on health care, vote fraud

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Hope Yen, Amanda Seitz and Calvin Woodward
President Donald Trump made a dizzying array of misleading claims about voting fraud and health care as fellow Republicans opened their convention with speeches distorting the agenda of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

Health

FDA commissioner says he overstated effects of virus therapy

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is admitting he overstated the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.