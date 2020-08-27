Trump plans verbal offensive against Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech will be a hard-hitting verbal offensive against his Democratic opponent in which he’ll call Joe Biden “an empty shell of a candidate, a Trojan horse of a candidate.”

Standing at the White House to accept his party’s presidential nomination, Mr. Trump will say that his administration has spent the past four years reversing the “damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” according to excerpts released first to Politico and later by the Trump campaign.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas,” Mr. Trump is to say in remarks addressing the economy and trade, immigration, crime, a rising threat from China and his own response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that’s not because they don’t have one. It’s because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

Mr. Trump’s address will be hard-hitting because his aides claim the media’s coverage of the GOP convention has filtered out comments criticizing Biden’s policies.

Not all of the speech will have a negative tone. He is also to say, “The Republican Party goes forward united, determined and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people.”

“This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge and lifted us to the summit of human endeavor.”

