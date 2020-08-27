US rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls

DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was to roll out the app for Android and Apple phones on Thursday.

Owners key in or scan their 17-digit vehicle identification number, and the app will search the agency’s database for recalls.

If there is one, the app will send an alert.

People also can add child seats, trailers, and tires, and the app will check those for recalls.

Private services such as Carfax already offer similar apps for vehicle recalls, but this is a first for NHTSA.

The apps were to be available in the Google Play and Apple stores on Thursday.

