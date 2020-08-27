Advertisement

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to get Liberty Medal

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been named this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

The Philadelphia center says Ginsburg will be awarded the medal “for her efforts to advance liberty and equality for all” in a video tribute in words and music to be broadcast live Sept. 17. Officials say Ginsburg won’t be present to receive the award.

The National Constitution Center said Wednesday that the ceremony will be the “pinnacle” of its yearlong effort to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution. The Liberty Medal recognizes individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local high school football player critically injured when train strikes SUV

Updated: moments ago
A local high school football player was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday after a train struck the SUV he was driving.

Health

Local superintendent pleads with parents to screen children before school

Updated: moments ago
A local superintendent has sent a letter in which he pleads with parents to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms daily after several students arrived at school sick.

National

Defense official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A senior defense official says arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect.

Our Town

Waco: Health officials expect increase in COVID-19 as students return to campus

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Health officials in McLennan County are expecting to see COVID-19 cases to increase as students head back to class.

News

Waco: Mother of murdered Marine veteran sympathizes with Fort Hood soldiers’ families

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The mother of a murdered Marine veteran said Wednesday she sympathizes with the families of Fort Hood soldiers found dead after disappearing from post.

Latest News

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

News

Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Rosemond Crown
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

News

Her daughter is in ICU, but this local teacher is still connected with her students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas teacher who’s providing virtual instruction remains connected with her students even while her own daughter is in intensive care with a serious infection.

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

National

Wednesday’s Reds-Brews, M’s-Padres games off in wake of Kenosha shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds is being postponed in the wake of the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.