Advertisement

Veteran area broadcaster, coach, sports fan dies

“Butch Henry was truly a sales institution at KCEN-TV for many years. Both clients and staff, everyone who knew Butch dearly loved him. He will be missed!” President and General Manager Gayle Kiger said.
“Butch Henry was truly a sales institution at KCEN-TV for many years. Both clients and staff, everyone who knew Butch dearly loved him. He will be missed!” President and General Manager Gayle Kiger said.(Butch Henry/Facebook)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Butch Henry, a longtime KCEN-TV account executive who for years was also a sports broadcaster, play-by-play announcer, coach and supporter of Little Leagues in Central Texas, has died.

“Butch Henry was truly a sales institution at KCEN-TV for many years.  Both clients and staff, everyone who knew Butch dearly loved him.  He will be missed!” President and General Manager Gayle Kiger said.

John Morris, a radio broadcaster who does weekly Baylor football games, met Henry early on during his years at KCEN and continued to work with him at Baylor over the years.

“He was one of a kind,” Morris said. “There’ll never be another one.”

“We’ve been sitting around the office this morning trying to figure out how long he sat at the scorer’s table at Baylor basketball games and all we could come up with was more than 40 years.

“Nobody really knows how long he did that.”

“His smiling face was the first one I saw at Baylor 20 years ago when I coached my first basketball game here,” Kim Mulkey, head women’s basketball coach at Baylor, said Thursday.

She said most consider Henry a Central Texas ESPN radio personality, an icon in the business, a dreamer of dreams, a legendary coach, who only lost games he wanted to and has never accepted a second-place trophy.

Details of Henry’s death weren’t immediately made public and services for him still were pending Thursday afternoon.

For years Henry coached in summer Little Leagues and “there are all kinds of grown men living and working around here today who still called him coach,” Morris said.

Mulkey said one of the best things about her association with Henry was his unending quick wit.

“He was very quick witted and extremely smart,” Mulkey said.

“He could have me laughing in seconds.”

“Rest in Peace, big guy,” Mulkey said, “you’re gonna be missed.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local high school football player critically injured when train strikes SUV

Updated: 18 hours ago
A local high school football player was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday after a train struck the SUV he was driving.

Marquee Matchup

WEEK 1 VOTE: Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Week one of the high school football season is almost here, and that means it’s time to vote for the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup.

Sports

Baylor hands out first set of single-digit numbers

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Baylor Bears announced single-digit jersey number assignments to five players Tuesday, including a number that’s believed to never have been worn by a Baylor football player in the past.

Sports

COVID-19 fallout forces Bosqueville into opening-week bye

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The anticipation for the 2020 season is unlike anything coaches, players and fans have ever felt before, and it has plenty to do with the effects of the coronavirus.

Latest News

Sports

COVID-19 fallout forces Bosqueville into opening-week bye

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT

Sports

George, Leonard help Clippers push Mavericks to brink of elimination

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard scored 35 and 32 points, respectively, Montrezl Harrel added a double-double, and the Los Angeles Clippers smashed the Dallas Mavericks 154-111 in Game 5 of their Western Conference quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night.

Sports

Olson, Semien homer as A’s cruise to 10-3 win over Rangers

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Matt Olson and Marcus Semien connected on two-run homers, Stephen Piscotty lined a bases-clearing double, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 Tuesday night.

Sports

Astros split Tuesday doubleheader with Angels

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Rookie Cristian Javier threw well into the sixth inning, protecting a big lead and sending the Houston Astros over the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 in the opener of a doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.

Sports

Baylor soccer reveals updated 2020 schedule

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
Baylor soccer’s amended 2020 schedule features a conference-only slate with one match per week, as announced by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday.

Health

Baylor: Sorry fans, but no tailgating this season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Royden Ogletree
Baylor won’t allow tailgating at McLane Stadium during what already promised to be a different kind of football season.