Veteran area broadcaster, coach, sports fan dies

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Butch Henry, a longtime KCEN-TV account executive who for years was also a sports broadcaster, play-by-play announcer, coach and supporter of Little Leagues in Central Texas, has died.

“Butch Henry was truly a sales institution at KCEN-TV for many years. Both clients and staff, everyone who knew Butch dearly loved him. He will be missed!” President and General Manager Gayle Kiger said.

John Morris, a radio broadcaster who does weekly Baylor football games, met Henry early on during his years at KCEN and continued to work with him at Baylor over the years.

“He was one of a kind,” Morris said. “There’ll never be another one.”

“We’ve been sitting around the office this morning trying to figure out how long he sat at the scorer’s table at Baylor basketball games and all we could come up with was more than 40 years.

“Nobody really knows how long he did that.”

“His smiling face was the first one I saw at Baylor 20 years ago when I coached my first basketball game here,” Kim Mulkey, head women’s basketball coach at Baylor, said Thursday.

She said most consider Henry a Central Texas ESPN radio personality, an icon in the business, a dreamer of dreams, a legendary coach, who only lost games he wanted to and has never accepted a second-place trophy.

Details of Henry’s death weren’t immediately made public and services for him still were pending Thursday afternoon.

For years Henry coached in summer Little Leagues and “there are all kinds of grown men living and working around here today who still called him coach,” Morris said.

Mulkey said one of the best things about her association with Henry was his unending quick wit.

“He was very quick witted and extremely smart,” Mulkey said.

“He could have me laughing in seconds.”

“Rest in Peace, big guy,” Mulkey said, “you’re gonna be missed.”

