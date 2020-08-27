Advertisement

Waco: Cameron Park Zoo’s orangutan exhibit reopens Sunday

he Cameron Park Zoo’s orangutan exhibit reopens to the public Sunday along with other exhibits that remained closed after the zoo reopened in May.
he Cameron Park Zoo's orangutan exhibit reopens to the public Sunday along with other exhibits that remained closed after the zoo reopened in May.
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX)- The Cameron Park Zoo’s orangutan exhibit reopens to the public Sunday along with the rest of the Asian Forest, which also houses the zoo’s Sumatran tigers and Komodo dragon; the jaguar habitat and the bobcat habitat, and the Brazos at Night building.

The exhibits have been closed since the zoo was shut down in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained closed to visitors after the zoo reopened on May 29 because some animals were susceptible to human transmission.

The exhibits have since been modified.

Masks will be required in the reopened exhibit areas as well as in all indoor spaces.

