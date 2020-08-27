Advertisement

Waco: Health officials expect increase in COVID-19 as students return to campus

By Drake Lawson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Health officials in McLennan County are expecting to see COVID-19 cases to increase as students head back to class.

Baylor students returned to the classroom Monday for the start of the fall semester, but some of them are questioning how long on campus instruction will last.

"I honestly wasn't expecting to be back," senior Prabhjot Thandi said.

“I think it’s very important if we want to stay on campus, we need to follow rules,” Thandi said.

Since an abrupt shift to online instruction in March, the university has been planning for the return of students, all of whom were required to test negative for COVID-19 before they were allowed on campus.

Masks are required and surveillance testing that will begin Monday and continue throughout the semester.

Local officials said Wednesday they hope students take the measures seriously.

"We are going to both need and expect them to follow our guidelines in our community,"

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

Deaver said he went to campus this week and almost all the students he saw were following guidelines, but one thing concerns him.

"In the first two days of students returning Baylor has had 89 positive cases of COVID," he said.

As of Wednesday, Baylor's COVID-19 dashboard showed an active case count of 184 with 137 positive cases in the last seven days.

And more than two-thirds of the 101 new cases of the virus reported Wednesday in McLennan involved people ranging in age from 18 to 29.

"It is going to be a challenge," Deaver said.

"Baylor knows it's going to be a challenge but they are doing everything they can," he says.

"We have to continue working closely which we already are."

"I certainly hope they don't have to shut down classes," he said.

“I don’t know when or if that will need to take place but have to hope for the best,” he says.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local high school football player critically injured when train strikes SUV

Updated: moments ago
A local high school football player was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday after a train struck the SUV he was driving.

Health

Local superintendent pleads with parents to screen children before school

Updated: moments ago
A local superintendent has sent a letter in which he pleads with parents to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms daily after several students arrived at school sick.

News

Waco: Mother of murdered Marine veteran sympathizes with Fort Hood soldiers’ families

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The mother of a murdered Marine veteran said Wednesday she sympathizes with the families of Fort Hood soldiers found dead after disappearing from post.

News

Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Rosemond Crown
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

Latest News

News

Her daughter is in ICU, but this local teacher is still connected with her students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas teacher who’s providing virtual instruction remains connected with her students even while her own daughter is in intensive care with a serious infection.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 curve slowly flattens, but not all signs are favorable

Updated: 1 hour ago
The increase in new COVID-19 cases in Central Texas is slowing, but the virus claimed three more lives, the area case count rose to more than 15,000, and local officials expressed concern Wednesday about the impact of the return of students to campus, regulations that permit bars that serve food to reopen, and the arrival of hundreds of hurricane evacuees.

News

Fort Hood confirms missing soldier was found dead in Temple

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Will students increase COVID-19 cases?

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Mother remembers veteran son and sympathizes with other families

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Our Town

McGregor: Police look for 2 men after attempted ATM break-in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The McGregor Police Department is looking for information after two men attempted to break into an ATM.