Waco: Local Salvation Army volunteers join hurricane relief effort

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Salvation Army volunteers Bryan Eggers and James “Matthew” Flippin, 19, both of Robinson, left Waco Thursday morning to join the relief effort after Hurricane Laura roared ashore near the Texas –Louisiana state line.

Laura made landfall early Monday morning in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, the most powerful to hit the U.S. so far this year.

More than 580,000 people were ordered to evacuate.

Egers and Flippin, driving the Waco Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen and canteen, headed to Conroe to meet up with other teams to await deployment into areas where help is needed.

A typical Salvation Army deployment is 14 days, the organization said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.