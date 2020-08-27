Waco: Mother of murdered Marine veteran sympathizes with Fort Hood soldiers’ families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Sandra Miller, whose son Matthew Gurule, 32, a decorated Marine who served four tours overseas, was found murdered in New Mexico a little more than a year ago, said Wednesday she sympathizes with the families of Fort Hood soldiers found dead after disappearing from post.

“He gave me the right to call myself a Marine mom,” says Miller.

Gurule, a China Spring High School graduate, joined the Marine Corps in 2005 in Waco.

Detectives found his body on the night of Aug. 16, 2019 in a ditch south of Belen, N.M. after he was robbed and gunned down on July 27 while listening to music alone on the side of the road near his home in Belen.

Authorities found his burned car later the same day in Valencia County, N.M.

She said she understands the pain that the families of the soldiers feel.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them and I know what that feels like,” she says.

"While our stories may be different the ending results have been the same

Last Monday, a ceremony was held at Harvey Cornell Rose Park in Santa Fe, to mark the anniversary of his death.

“It was so nice, an anonymous donor gave a plaque for his memory,” Miller said.

Fort Hood Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, disappeared on Aug. 17.

His body was found Tuesday evening, hanging from a tree along railroad tracks just south of Sammons Park in Temple.

Foul play isn’t suspected in his death, police said, but family members question whether he took his own life.

Fort Hood Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., was discovered missing on July 16.

He was found dead the next day in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated his death was consistent with drowning.

On June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains that were later identified as those of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

She was murdered by another soldier, court documents show.

Pvt. 2nd Class Gregory Wedel-Morales disappeared on Aug. 19, 2019.

His skeletal remains were discovered on June 19 in a field in Killeen.

