What virus? At GOP’s convention, pandemic is largely ignored

With President Donald Trump fighting for reelection, GOP organizers designed a Republican National Convention this week that aims to put the pandemic behind.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - With President Donald Trump fighting for reelection, GOP organizers designed a Republican National Convention this week that aims to put the pandemic behind.

No matter that the virus is still spreading and killing thousands of people every week.

Convention speakers have barely mentioned it or spoken about it in the past tense. And they have repeatedly flouted public health recommendations.

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday shook hands with and fist-bumped audience members after his speech at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

On Thursday night, more than 1,000 people are expected on the South Lawn at the White House for Trump’s re-nomination acceptance address.

