Sex trafficking victim escapes captors by jumping out of 18-wheeler near I-20

CISCO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman kidnapped in El Paso, Texas escaped her captors by jumping out of an 18-wheeler in North Texas.

At approximately 9:00 pm Wednesday night, Cisco Police responded to a call of a woman seriously injured near the Flying J and Denny’s on IH-20 in Cisco.

The woman told police she injured herself after jumping from an 18 wheeler after she had been kidnapped in West Texas.

Police believe the perpetrators intended to use the woman in sex trafficking operations.

The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators said the 18 wheeler is described as a green truck tractor with a white stripe, pulling a “white box type trailer.”

Police said the truck is occupied by three men.

“It is reported that another female was in the truck and may be in grave danger,” police said.

If you have any information please contact local law enforcement at 254-629-1728.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.