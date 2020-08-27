Advertisement

Sex trafficking victim escapes captors by jumping out of 18-wheeler near I-20

Second victim believed to be in tractor trailer
(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CISCO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman kidnapped in El Paso, Texas escaped her captors by jumping out of an 18-wheeler in North Texas.

At approximately 9:00 pm Wednesday night, Cisco Police responded to a call of a woman seriously injured near the Flying J and Denny’s on IH-20 in Cisco.

The woman told police she injured herself after jumping from an 18 wheeler after she had been kidnapped in West Texas.

Police believe the perpetrators intended to use the woman in sex trafficking operations.

The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators said the 18 wheeler is described as a green truck tractor with a white stripe, pulling a “white box type trailer.”

Police said the truck is occupied by three men.

“It is reported that another female was in the truck and may be in grave danger,” police said.

If you have any information please contact local law enforcement at 254-629-1728.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baylor football team marches across campus protesting police shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin and Darby Brown
Members of the Baylor football team walked across campus Thursday afternoon protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

News

Police respond to neighborhood shooting

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Bill Gowdy
Police responded to a report of a shooting late Thursday afternoon in a local residential neighborhood.

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for August 27, 2020

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Improperly stored cleaner, broken containers and moldy soda spigots caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

Entertainment

NBC sets November return for ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Chicago’ dramas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An optimistic NBC says it will bring “This Is Us” and other scripted series back in November.

Latest News

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 200

Updated: 1 hours ago
The number of Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 who’ve died rose to more than 200 Thursday.

News

Police look for 2 suspects in string of local storage unit break-ins

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police released surveillance images Thursday of two suspects in a series of local storage unit break-ins.

National

Laura carves destructive path through Gulf Coast; 5 dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

Our Town

Waco: Cameron Park Zoo’s orangutan exhibit reopens Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
he Cameron Park Zoo’s orangutan exhibit reopens to the public Sunday along with other exhibits that remained closed after the zoo reopened in May following a shutdown in May to curb the spread of COVID-19.

State

Woman killed during fight between Laura evacuees in Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A bystander was shot to death early Thursday during a fight between hurricane evacuees in Texas.

Sports

Veteran area broadcaster, coach, sports fan dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
Butch Henry, for years a sports broadcaster, play-by-play announcer, coach and supporter of Little Leagues in Central Texas, has died.