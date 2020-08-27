Woman killed during fight between Laura evacuees in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police in Austin say a bystander was shot and killed after a fight broke out among 60 people who had fled the Gulf Coast from Hurricane Laura.
Police said two groups of people who had left Port Arthur and Beaumont got into a large fight in a downtown Austin street at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say one person opened fire, striking a woman.
Police say the woman was homeless and had not been involved the fight.
She was pronounced dead shortly at a local hospital.
Laura roared ashore as a Category 4 hurricane early Thursday along the Louisiana-Texas border, forcing thousands to evacuate.
