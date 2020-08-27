Advertisement

Woman killed during fight between Laura evacuees in Texas

A bystander was shot to death early Thursday during a fight between hurricane evacuees in Texas.
A bystander was shot to death early Thursday during a fight between hurricane evacuees in Texas.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police in Austin say a bystander was shot and killed after a fight broke out among 60 people who had fled the Gulf Coast from Hurricane Laura.

Police said two groups of people who had left Port Arthur and Beaumont got into a large fight in a downtown Austin street at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say one person opened fire, striking a woman.

Police say the woman was homeless and had not been involved the fight.

She was pronounced dead shortly at a local hospital.

Laura roared ashore as a Category 4 hurricane early Thursday along the Louisiana-Texas border, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police look for 2 suspects in string of local storage unit break-ins

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Police released surveillance images Thursday of two suspects in a series of local storage unit break-ins.

National

Laura carves destructive path through Gulf Coast; 5 dead

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

Our Town

Waco: Cameron Park Zoo’s orangutan exhibit reopens Sunday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
he Cameron Park Zoo’s orangutan exhibit reopens to the public Sunday along with other exhibits that remained closed after the zoo reopened in May following a shutdown in May to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 200

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The number of Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 who’ve died rose to more than 200 Thursday.

Latest News

Sports

Veteran area broadcaster, coach, sports fan dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
Butch Henry, for years a sports broadcaster, play-by-play announcer, coach and supporter of Little Leagues in Central Texas, has died.

Our Town

Mexia: Mom hopes for the best as daughter returns to the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
The mother of a Mexia ISD student says she’s hoping for the bets as her daughter returns to the classroom for the first time since schools were shut down in March.

News

BU student tests positive for COVID-19, fraternity suspended after off-campus parties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
At least one Baylor student has tested positive for COVID-19 and a fraternity has been suspended after two large off-campus gatherings over the weekend.

News

Hazmat team responds after suspicious letter arrives at local IRS office

Updated: 3 hours ago
A fire department Hazmat team was at the scene early Thursday afternoon after a local IRS office received what was described as a suspicious letter.

Our Town

Belton: City awarded $750,000 grant for Heritage Park addition improvements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The City of Belton was awarded a $750,000 state grant Thursday for improvements to an 84-acre addition to Heritage Park.

Our Town

Killeen: Woman caught on camera stealing items from vehicles

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Killeen police are looking for a woman who was caught on camera stealing items from vehicles.