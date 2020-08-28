Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Belton teen killed while playing basketball

Updated: 15 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Video of beatdown of local teen goes viral; girl, 17, arrested

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A 17-year-old Central Texas girl was in custody Friday afternoon after video of a beating that sent another teenage girl to a local hospital went viral.

News

Arrest made in shooting rampage at local apartment complex that left 3 dead

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Staff
U.S. marshals made an arrest Friday in Mississippi in connection with a shooting rampage earlier this year at a local apartment complex that left a woman and two men dead.

Health

One local high school student has COVID-19, dozens of others face quarantine

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez and Drake Lawson
Several dozen local high school students will be quarantined after a senior was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

News

Virtual field trip project named in honor of KWTX

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Noon

Latest News

News

Grant will send some local students on field trips without leaving the classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Health

COVID-19 spread slows in Central Texas, but could another spike lie ahead?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The pace of the spread of COVID-19 continues to slow in Central Texas, but there were signs Friday another surge may lie ahead, fueled by increases in cases involving younger residents as students return to class.

News

H-E-B deploys mobile food kitchen to help Texans affected by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
Texas-based grocer H-E-B and its partners have mobilized to help communities across southeast Texas and Louisiana recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

Tell Me Something Good

Grant will send some local students on field trips without leaving the classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
One local high school student has COVID-19, dozens of others face quarantine