Area schools working to make sure students are learning outside the classroom

By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Area schools are working to ensure students’ needs are met regardless of whether they’re learning in the classroom or from home.

School officials in both Marlin and Killeen said they are making sure the accommodations they offer students in the classroom are also available to students learning virtually.

In both districts, specialized teachers are able to pair up with classroom teachers to ensure necessary accommodations.

Both schools also have asynchronous learning options, which the districts said are a benefit to students who may have trouble focusing in the classroom or who may be distracted by other things going on at home.

“In typical classrooms, in general classrooms, that student has lost it,” Erin Mills, a KISD special education parent educator, said.

“But in this case, they can pause, they can go back, they can re-listen. If the concept wasn’t understood the first time, they can again go back and re-listen.”

Dr. Stacy Parker, executive director of student services at the Marlin ISD, said the asynchronous method also means students who need someone nearby to help stay on task can wait to do their learning until a parent or other adult is available to help them.

“We have additional staff that typically work with our students who need more assistance with small settings and pull-outs,” Parker said.

“We recognize that at home, that’s still going to be a need we would like students to have.”

Parker said the parent support is crucial for students to be able to learn successfully from home, in addition to support from teachers. In both districts, teachers have office hours where they can work with students, answer parent questions and address other needs.

Mills said Killeen has a Special Education Parent Resource Room with staffers available to answer questions.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

