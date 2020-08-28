Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting rampage at local apartment complex that left 3 dead

Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, was arrested at around 6 a.m. Friday in Newton, Miss., by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, was arrested at around 6 a.m. Friday in Newton, Miss., by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.(US Marshals Service)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. marshals made an arrest Friday in Mississippi in connection with a shooting rampage in March at a Killeen apartment complex that left a woman and two men dead.

Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, was arrested at around 6 a.m. Friday in Newton, Miss., by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He’s charged with capital murder of multiple persons in the shooting that left Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Freddy Beningo Delacruz, Jr., 23, dead.

All three were shot repeatedly.

Officers found their bodies after responding to a report of a water leak early in the morning of March 14 at the Summerlyn Apartments at 4101 East Rancier Ave.

Delacruz, of Vidalia, Ga., was an Army specialist who enlisted in November 2017 and had been assigned since April 2018 to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

“The department wishes to express its condolences to the family and friends of the victims of this tragedy,” Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble said Friday.

“I wish to thank our officers and detectives for their dedicated service in reaching a conclusion in this investigation.”

