COVID-19 cases begin to pop up in area schools

(KWTX) – A Midway High School senior has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Friday.

“If your child was found to be in close contact, you will be contacted more directly and personally,” Principal Alison Smith said.

Twenty three students are quarantined because they had close contact with the senior, Midway ISD spokeswoman Traci Marlin said.

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines close contact generally involves being within six feet of someone who has the virus for a sustained period of about 15 minutes, although such mitigating factors as face masks and plastic screens may be factored in.

On Aug. 24 parents of Mart Elementary School students were notified that a student had tested positive for the virus.

“All of those who were in close contact have been quarantined for 14 days,” the advisory said.

Earlier this week Waco-McLennan County health officials said cases of the virus had been confirmed in six of the county’s school district and one private school.

County data have shown an uptick in cases involving younger residents this week.

On Thursday the Waco-McLennan County Health District reported new cases involving 58 residents who range in age from 18 to 29.

The health district reported 74 new cases of the virus involving residents ranging in age from 11 to 29 and on Wednesday reported 70 cases of the virus involving residents who range in age from 18 to 29.

The Killeen ISD, which has created an online dashboard to track confirmed cases, was reporting no confirmed cases involving students Friday, but the dashboard showed that 38 staff members have tested positive for the virus since March 16.

Students return to campus Monday in the Killeen ISD, a week earlier than originally planned, because of technology issues that plagued online instruction.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.