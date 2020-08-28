COVID-19 claims life of Central Texas woman in her 50s

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The new coronavirus has claimed another life in Bell County, a Killeen woman in her 50s, health officials said Friday afternoon.

The death raises the virus’ toll in the county to 40, according to local data.

Health officials reported just 21 new cases of the virus Friday, increasing the county’s total to 4,662.

Of the total, 3,998 patients have recovered.

Navarro County officials also reported another death Friday, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 23, according to local data.

