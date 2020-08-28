Daddy’s home! Local soldier surprises children in emotional homecoming

(KWTX) – A Central Texas soldier stranded in Missouri after basic training because of the COVID-19 pandemic surprised his three children in a surprise homecoming that came two months later than planned.

Dylan Lenox, 29, left Central Texas on March 22 for Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for what should have been 15 weeks of training.

He didn’t make it back home until Aug. 20, five months after he left.

During the unexpected wait, Lenox stayed in touch with his three children, Tatum, 4, Willow, 5, and Liam, 8 through frequent phone calls.

And when he got the news he was finally coming home last week he decided to not tell the kids and instead let it be a surprise.

“My wife Sarah told them she was going to the store, but she’d gotten kind of dressed up and put makeup on and Willow asked ‘why are you putting makeup on to go to the store?’”

Sarah didn’t go to the store, but instead to pick up her husband.

His children were playing the backyard with Lenox’s 16-year-old niece when Sarah returned with Dylan.

The girls yelled ‘Daddy! Daddy!’ as they ran to embrace him after he walked out the back door of the family’s home.

“Oh, it’s like a light turned back on in my heart,” Dylan said.

“It’s pretty indescribable. Missing someone and crying and longing for your kids and your family while I was away and then being able to see them I was just in a state of shock.”

Dylan then saw his son, Liam, who lives with his mom and stepfather.

The young boy’s reaction and the embrace was much the same.

The journey to the emotional homecoming started more than a decade ago for the soldier.

At age 18 Dylan joined the Air Force but about a year into it, he quit.

He did other jobs since, including most recently working with his wife as a photographer but always knew the military was his calling.

“In October is when we decided on our honeymoon ‘this is a good move for us’ and it’s been something that’s been weighing on my heart to come back to the military and finish what’s on my heart.”

While he was worried about entering with soldiers a decade-plus younger, Dylan persevered.

He was an honor graduate, finished with the second highest physical training markings for a person in his company and got the Sapper Spirit Award.

But accolades aside, the soldier says the greatest reward was following his heart to the military and then following his heart back home.

“Once I was able to see them, my heart felt like it was at home again,” he said.

