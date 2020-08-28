Advertisement

Dangerously Hot Temperatures This Weekend

Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the wake of Hurricane Laura, sinking air and southwesterly winds will cause Central Texas to bake with dangerously hot temperatures and heat index values through the weekend. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area tomorrow since heat index values may warm to between 103°-110°. It will likely be extended Sunday and possibility early next week too.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday, and even Monday too, should be in the triple-digits. With any sort of luck, a stray shower or thunderstorm may bubble up in the afternoon on Saturday, with the daytime heating. Rain chances are only near 20% so don’t count on much rain to move through.

A cold front is set to slowly creep toward the area Tuesday and Wednesday and will bring us a chance for some scattered rain and storms. Forecast model data is split as to whether or not this front arrives late Tuesday, late Wednesday, or even pushes through at all. For now, we have a chance for rain in the Tuesday through Thursday with the best potential coming Wednesday when the front is most likely to pass through. The jury’s still out as to whether or not we’ll actually get a notable drop in temperatures though!

Man killed by tree is first Texas death blamed on Laura

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An East Texas man who died when Hurricane Laura threw a a tree onto his home is believed to be the state’s first reported death from the storm.

Camille's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

Dangerously Hot Temperatures Today Through The Weekend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Lake Charles, La. TV station tower toppled in Hurricane Laura

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
A broadcast tower over 300 feet tall was toppled by the winds from Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm made landfall in southwest Louisiana during the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 26.

Laura thrashes Louisiana, nearby states face tornado threats

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

Here Comes The Heat...Again...Heat Advisory Starts Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
Trump to visit storm-hit Louisiana and Texas

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he will visit the Gulf Coast this weekend to tour damage from one of the fiercest hurricanes to hit the United States.

Camille's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT

Death toll from heavy Afghanistan flooding surpasses 150

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Afghan officials say the death toll from two days of heavy flooding in the north and east has risen to at least 150.