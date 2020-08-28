Dangerously Hot Temperatures Today Through The Weekend

In the wake of Hurricane Laura, sinking air and southwesterly winds will cause Central Texas to bake with dangerously hot temperatures and heat index values through the weekend. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area today and tomorrow since heat index values may warm to between 103°-110°. A few scattered storms just east of I-45 this morning will likely stay away from I-45 itself but cities and towns east of I-45 in Leon and Freestone County may see some morning rain. The rest of Central Texas stays dry this morning and starts out hot with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. By the afternoon, highs will warm to between 98° and 104°. With any sort of luck, a stray shower or thunderstorm may bubble up in the afternoon heat near and east of I-35. Today’s rain chances are only near 20% so don’t count on much rain to move through.

Rain chances drop out of the forecast completely this weekend but temperatures will stay dangerously hot. Highs both Saturday and Sunday, and even Monday too, should be in the triple-digits. A cold front is set to slowly creep toward the area Tuesday and Wednesday and will bring us a chance for some scattered rain and storms. Forecast model data is split as to whether or not this front arrives late Tuesday, late Wednesday, or even pushes through at all. For now, we have a chance for rain in the Tuesday through Thursday with the best potential coming Wednesday when the front is most likely to pass through. The jury’s still out as to whether or not we’ll actually get a notable drop in temperatures though!

