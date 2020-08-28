Advertisement

Elderly hurricane evacuee dies in Texas crash

The scene of the deadly crash.
The scene of the deadly crash.(KXII)
By KXII
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police have identified a man killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon as a Hurricane Laura evacuee.

Sgt. Brett Mullen says the man killed in the crash was Paul Lawson Fetzer, 83, of Lake Charles, La.

The woman in the car with him was his 80-year-old wife.

The two were driving to an unknown destination to escape the hurricane.

Mullen said Fetzer and his wife were driving west on U.S. Highway 82 near State Highway 289 in heavy rains when their minivan hydroplaned, crashing into the bridge pillars.

Fetzer was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His wife was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

