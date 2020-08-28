Advertisement

Gatesville renames football field to honor Tommy Davidson

Tommy Davidson field at McKamie Stadium
Tommy Davidson field at McKamie Stadium(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville’s football field has a new name, Tommy Davidson field at McKamie Stadium. The move comes almost a year after Davidson died in a car accident at 63 years old.

The name on display invites new generations of Gatesville Hornets are to learn about Davidson’s legacy.

“It was good to talk about it again, and just bring up his memory for our kids who didn’t know him,” said Gatesville High School football coach, Luke Howard.

Davidson graduated from Gatesville in 1974, and went on to play at Baylor. His father, Cotton Davidson, a Baylor football legend was still coaching for the Bears at the time.

He became a chiropractor, and for several years volunteered as a trainer at Gatesville.

“He loved football our family is just a football family. While he did a number of other things in the community this was special to him,” said Tommy’s son, Will Davidson.

Tommy was special to the football program. The idea for the field to be renamed came up in a school board meeting. This was all a surprise to the Davidson family.

“He was very humble. He’d be like no put someone else up there, not me, but it’s well deserved. It was a surprise. We were surprised but thrilled,” said Tommy’s wife, Nina Davidson.

To Coach Howard and other Gatesville community members who made memorial this happen, it’s Davidson’s acts of service that left a lasting impact.

“I just think about all the sacrifices he made, and the time that he poured into us. You know he and Cotton would run summer camps for us for free. He was Gatesville through and through, and was proud to be from here and is still missed to this day,” said Luke Howard.

Friday night, there will be a renaming ceremony before Gatesville’s home opener.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baylor football team marches across campus protesting police shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin and Darby Brown
Members of the Baylor football team walked across campus Thursday afternoon protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Sports

NHL puts off 2 days of playoff games amid injustice protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NHL has postponed the next two days of playoff games, a joint decision reached by the league and the NHL Players’ Association made after members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone the playing of games.

Puppy Picks

2020 PUPPY PICKS: Jasmine, Week 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Jasmine wasted no time deciding who would win between Salado and Troy in the first week of the 2020 high school football regular season.

Marquee Matchup

WEEK 1: Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Salado Eagles and Troy Trojans will be the featured teams in the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup for the first week of the 2020 high school football regular season.

Latest News

Sports

Veteran area broadcaster, coach, sports fan dies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
Butch Henry, for years a sports broadcaster, play-by-play announcer, coach and supporter of Little Leagues in Central Texas, has died.

News

Local high school football player critically injured when train strikes SUV

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
A local high school football player was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday after a train struck the SUV he was driving.

Sports

Baylor hands out first set of single-digit numbers

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Baylor Bears announced single-digit jersey number assignments to five players Tuesday, including a number that’s believed to never have been worn by a Baylor football player in the past.

Sports

COVID-19 fallout forces Bosqueville into opening-week bye

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The anticipation for the 2020 season is unlike anything coaches, players and fans have ever felt before, and it has plenty to do with the effects of the coronavirus.

Sports

COVID-19 fallout forces Bosqueville into opening-week bye

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT

Sports

George, Leonard help Clippers push Mavericks to brink of elimination

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard scored 35 and 32 points, respectively, Montrezl Harrel added a double-double, and the Los Angeles Clippers smashed the Dallas Mavericks 154-111 in Game 5 of their Western Conference quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night.