Gatesville renames football field to honor Tommy Davidson

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville’s football field has a new name, Tommy Davidson field at McKamie Stadium. The move comes almost a year after Davidson died in a car accident at 63 years old.

The name on display invites new generations of Gatesville Hornets are to learn about Davidson’s legacy.

“It was good to talk about it again, and just bring up his memory for our kids who didn’t know him,” said Gatesville High School football coach, Luke Howard.

Davidson graduated from Gatesville in 1974, and went on to play at Baylor. His father, Cotton Davidson, a Baylor football legend was still coaching for the Bears at the time.

He became a chiropractor, and for several years volunteered as a trainer at Gatesville.

“He loved football our family is just a football family. While he did a number of other things in the community this was special to him,” said Tommy’s son, Will Davidson.

Tommy was special to the football program. The idea for the field to be renamed came up in a school board meeting. This was all a surprise to the Davidson family.

“He was very humble. He’d be like no put someone else up there, not me, but it’s well deserved. It was a surprise. We were surprised but thrilled,” said Tommy’s wife, Nina Davidson.

To Coach Howard and other Gatesville community members who made memorial this happen, it’s Davidson’s acts of service that left a lasting impact.

“I just think about all the sacrifices he made, and the time that he poured into us. You know he and Cotton would run summer camps for us for free. He was Gatesville through and through, and was proud to be from here and is still missed to this day,” said Luke Howard.

Friday night, there will be a renaming ceremony before Gatesville’s home opener.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.